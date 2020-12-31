LONGS, SC (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after police asked the public for help finding him on Wednesday.
Earl Renaldo Williams, of Longs, was booked into jail on Thursday morning on two charges of stalking and two charges of telephone/unlawful communication.
His bail had not been set, as of Thursday afternoon.
LATEST CRIME HEADLINES
- Darlington County School District moving to virtual learning for 2 weeks
- Longs man charged with stalking after police ask for public’s help locating him
- Records show Casey Anthony is starting investigation firm
- Myrtle Beach milkshake shop rings in the New Year until 1 a.m. with some special options
- Man’s remains found in 2 suitcases in southwest Denver