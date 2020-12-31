Longs man charged with stalking after police ask for public’s help locating him

Grand Strand Crime

Earl Renaldo Williams (Source: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — A 31-year-old man has been booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center after police asked the public for help finding him on Wednesday.

Earl Renaldo Williams, of Longs, was booked into jail on Thursday morning on two charges of stalking and two charges of telephone/unlawful communication. 

His bail had not been set, as of Thursday afternoon.

