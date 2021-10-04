Longs man facing attempted murder charge after police find gunshot victim at home on Donnie Circle

LONGS, S.C. (WBTW) — An Horry County man has been charged with attempted murder after police responding to an unknown medical call found a man with a gunshot wound at a residence in Longs.

According to an Horry County Police incident report, Eddie Lee Ford, 66, was arrested early Sunday morning after officers responded to a home on Donnie Circle and found the victim on the front porch with a visible gunshot wound. The report said Ford was sitting in a recliner near the front door when officers arrived.

Ford was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Sunday and released.

According to jail records, he was given a $10,000 bond on the attempted murder charge and a $5,000 bond on the weapons charge.

No other information about the shooting or the condition of the victim was immediately available from authorities. Count on News13 for updates.

