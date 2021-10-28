Longs man given 25 years in prison for home invasions

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was sentenced Thursday to 25 years in prison for two home invasions, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

Quintus Dante Faison, 27, was convicted of two counts of first-degree burglary, two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping. The trial began Monday.

Faison was sentenced to 25 years in prison on each count with the sentences running concurrently, according to the solicitor’s office. He must serve 85% of the sentence before being eligible for parole.

Faison and two others allegedly hid in the woods behind the victims’ homes in December 2017 before forcing their way into the homes, according to information from the solicitor’s office. The men were allegedly armed with pistols and assault rifles and held the victims at gunpoint.

Charges are pending for the other men involved in the burglaries, according to the solicitor’s office.