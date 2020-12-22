Longs man sentenced for sexual assault at beach, removed GPS monitor to commit more crimes

LONGS, SC (WBTW) — A 21-year-old Longs man has pleaded guilty in four separate criminal cases that included sexually assaulting someone at a beach before going on to commit a burglary and two armed robberies.

Jeremy Clark was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after he pleaded guilty to first-degree criminal sexual conduct, armed robbery, second-degree burglary (violent), attempted armed robbery and escape, according to information released Tuesday from the State of South Carolina Office of the Solicitor for the Fifteenth Judicial Court.

The office said Clark’s string of crimes started when he sexually assaulted a female at a beach access in North Myrtle Beach in May 2019. He was released on bond with a GPS ankle monitor, which he was wearing on April 20, 2020, when he committed a burglary and armed robbery in Little River, along with another armed robbery in North Myrtle Beach.

As police were working to arrest him for those crimes, Clark removed his ankle monitor, according to authorities. He was arrested in June.

The solicitor’s office said he will face life without the possibility of parole if he is sentenced for another serious or violent crime following his release from prison.