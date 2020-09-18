Longs man sentenced to 15 years in prison for 2017 Loris area burglaries

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Longs man was sentenced Friday to 15 years in prison for two burglaries that happened in 2017 in the Loris area.

Maurice Leney Bellamy, 33, of Longs, pleaded guilty to two counts of second-degree burglary and one count of kidnapping, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.

Bellamy was sentenced to 10 years for one burglary charge and five years for another burglary charge with sentences running consecutively. He was also sentenced to two years for the kidnapping charge which will run concurrent with the burglary charges, the solicitor’s office said.

The charges stemmed from two homes being burglarized in the Loris area in November and December 2017.