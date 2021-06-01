Loris assisted living facility employee charged after allegedly pushing elderly victim

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — An employee at an assisted living facility in Loris was arrested after being caught on camera pushing an elderly victim, according to a warrant obtained by News13.

Carllease Bellamy, 55, of Loris, was arrested Sunday night and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult.

Bellamy, an employee at an assisted living facility on Watson Heritage Road, was caught on the facility’s cameras Sunday pushing the victim, causing her to stumble and fall to the ground, according to the warrant.

News13 is working to learn if Bellamy is still employed by the facility.

Bellamy was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday on a $7,500 bond, according to booking records.

No other information about the incident was immediately available.