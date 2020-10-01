Loris man accused of molesting 7-year-old girl

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor after police said he molested a 7-year-old girl.

According to police, Ronnie Darrell Boone, 33, of Loris, molested the victim five years ago when she was a resident in Loris.

Police said the victim, who is now 12 years old and lives in Sumter, told her elementary school counselor in May 2019 that she was molested by Boone.

Boone was charged with sexual conduct with a minor under the age of 11.

He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.

