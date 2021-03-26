Loris man accused of soliciting minor for sex, faces up to 50 years in prison

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested after investigators said he solicited a minor for sex and encouraged a minor to appear in sexually explicit nudity, according to South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson.

Harry Herman Henry, III., 36, was arrested Tuesday and charged with one count of criminal solicitation of a minor, one count of first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of promoting the prostitution of a minor.

If convicted, Henry could face up to 50 years in prison.

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force investigators made the arrest with assistance from the Mount Pleasant Police Department. The North Myrtle Beach Police Department assisted in the investigation.