Loris man arrested in shooting in Horry Co.

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested in relation to a shooting that took place in Loris April 2.

A witness told police she observed a male shooting into a large crowd on Hwy 66 in Loris.

Christopher Williams Goodman, 23, of Loris, was arrested by police and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Goodman is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $35,000 bail.

