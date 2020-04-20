Loris man arrested in shooting in Horry Co.

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was arrested in relation to a shooting that took place in Loris April 2.
A witness told police she observed a male shooting into a large crowd on Hwy 66 in Loris.
Christopher Williams Goodman, 23, of Loris, was arrested by police and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Goodman is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $35,000 bail.
