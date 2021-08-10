Loris man charged for failing to register as sex offender

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man was charged for failing to register as a sex offender, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

Lander Dean Soles, 31, was convicted in April 2020 on assault charges and was required to register as a sex offender, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies said he was also required to have bi-annual registration on Nov. 9, 2020.

According to deputies, as of May 18, Soles has failed to contact the sheriff’s office and register as a sex offender.

Soles was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center Monday and is held there without bond, according to booking records.