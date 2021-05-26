Loris man charged in multiple armed robberies now charged in another one

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man who was previously charged in multiple armed robberies in 2020 was arrested Tuesday for another armed robbery, according to police.

Jonathan Joe Hemingway, 35, is charged with armed robbery after he allegedly robbed a convenience store. Police were called May 12 to the Speedway on Broad Street for reports of an armed robbery, according to the police report.

A witness told police the suspect, later identified as Hemingway, left in a Hyundai towards Highway 66, according to the police report. The officer, with assistance from two Horry County officers, went and tried to catch up with the vehicle.

Police were unable to catch up and returned to the store, according to the report. The witness told police Hemingway walked around the store for several minutes before bringing up items he wanted to buy to the register. When his debit or credit cards kept getting declined, he allegedly told the cashier he was going back to his car to get a $100 bill, the report says.

When Hemingway returned to the store, the cashier rang up his items again, according to the report. At that time, Hemingway allegedly said “you don’t want to die for this do you?” with his hand in his pocket, leading the cashier to believe he had a gun.

The cashier opened the register and gave him money along with the items he was trying to purchase, according to police.

According to the police report, Hemingway was seen on security footage approaching the register with a Four Loko, a biscuit, a hot dog, and chewing gum. When he got to the counter, he was given a pack of Newport cigarettes, police said.

Hemingway was previously arrested in June 2020 for allegedly robbing a victim at gunpoint, stealing his car and shooting at him after losing bets at a Loris bar. In that incident, he was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery, kidnapping, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, felon in possession of a firearm, and grand larceny. He was released from jail on a $91,000 bond, according to booking records.

A week later, he was arrested in Marion County for allegedly robbing someone at gunpoint at a home in Marion in September. In that incident, he was charged with armed robbery, pointing and presenting firearms at a person, and petit or simple larceny. He was released from jail on a $75,000 bond for the armed robbery charge, according to the Marion County Public Index.