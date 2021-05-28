Loris man charged with murder in shooting death of 20-year-old near Watson Park

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a 20-year-old near Watson Park.

Police have charged Stephon “Snoop” Johnson, 26, with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime stemming from a May 19 shooting in the area of Watson Park near Cannon Road and Cox Road.

The victim was 20-year-old Shaquan Cox. He was from Loris. Cox was taken to McLeod Loris hospital where he died of his injuries at 10:40 p.m.

Johnson is in custody at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

Officials on scene told News13 they don’t know if the shooting is connected to a triple shooting.

No other information is available.

The map below displays shootings that have happened in 2021 in Darlington, Dillon, Florence, Horry, Marion and Marlboro counties. It also includes shootings in Scotland and Robeson counties in North Carolina.

Shootings are listed even if no one was injured in the incident. Fatal shootings are marked in red. Non-fatal shootings are marked in blue.

Click on a marker for more details about a shooting. For some shootings, a specific address was not provided by police, and the marker will show a city center or an approximate area as the location of the incident.

Some markers are extremely close together and have to be zoomed in on in order to be distinguished from each other.

The map is updated daily with the most recent information.