Loris man faces attempted murder charge in Sept. 4 Myrtle Beach shooting

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Myrtle Beach police have charged a man with attempted murder in connection with a Sept. 4 shooting in the 1300 block of Hemingway Street.

Damion Akeem Devon King, 28, of Loris, is also charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime in the shooting that injured a 22-year-old man. The victim was taken to Grand Strand Regional Hospital and had to have surgery on his right arm, according to an arrest warrant obtained by News13.

The warrant says investigators identified King as the suspect after the victim gave them his initials. The victim also told police that King had a gun.

In addition, the warrant says a conversation between the two men right before the shooting places King at the scene at the time of the shooting and driving a vehicle that witnesses said drove away after the shots were fired.

King remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Wednesday morning. He was booked into the jail Monday morning on domestic violence and assault and battery charges, according to online jail records.