Loris man gets 15 years for sexual assault of a minor, drug charges

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A Loris man, who was scheduled for trial this week, pleaded guilty to sexual assault charges involving a minor and a drug charge involving fentanyl.

Al Vonta Green, 26, was sentenced to 15 years on the sexual assault charge, which is the maximum, and five years in prison suspended to time served for the drug charge, according to Fifteenth Circuit Solicitor Jimmy that Richardson.

Green will be required to register as a sex offender and wear a GPS monitor for the rest of his life once he is released from prison.

