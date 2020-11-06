Loris man gets life in prison after 2018 killing near Broadway at the Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A man accused of a 2018 killing near Broadway at the Beach will face life in prison.

Javaline Dawkins, of Loris, was sentenced to life in prison on Friday for kidnapping and killing Ryan Bryant, according to Jimmy Richardson, the solicitor for the 15th Circuit Court. He was found guilty in court.

He faced murder, kidnapping and weapons charges.

Dawkins knew Bryant and planned to meet him for a drug trade, during which he kidnapped and shot him, according to arrest warrants. Bryant was taken to a hospital and later died.

Dawkins was previously sentenced to life in prison for a series of carjackings, but a federal court judge converted that sentence to 17 years, defense attorney Thomas Brittain said in court.

Richardson said shortly after that sentence, Dawkins killed Bryant.

