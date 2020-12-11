Loris man with 4 convictions for driving with suspended license arrested for not stopping at traffic stop

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Loris man who has four convictions for driving under suspension in the last five years was arrested Wednesday by North Myrtle Beach police after he failed to stop for a traffic stop, according to a police report.

A North Myrtle Beach officer who was driving west on Sea Mountain Hwy just after 2:30 a.m. noticed a white 2004 Nissan Maxima and identified the driver as Coleman Dwayne Chestnut, who had an active warrant for first-degree domestic violence, according to the police report.

The officer initiated a traffic stop but Chestnut made a sharp left turn into the woods off Ye Olde Kings Hwy just south of Seaside Drive, police said. The officer called for backup. A male walked out of the woods and told police he is an acquaintance of Chestnut.

The male told police Chestnut drove up to his campsite. Officers found the car by the campsite and later found Chestnut hiding in the woods by a marsh, according to the police report.

Chestnut was arrested and officers discovered his South Carolina driver’s license is suspended for unpaid traffic tickets and for DUI, police said. Chestnut is also listed as a habitual traffic offender through the South Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles.

Chestnut was convicted of driving under suspension in June 2020, June 2019, August 2016, and March 2016, according to police.

Chestnut was charged with failure to stop for blue lights, driving under suspension — license suspended for DUI, third or subsequent offense, and habitual traffic offender, in addition to the first-degree domestic violence charge he had an active warrant for.

He’s in J. Reuben Long Detention Center as of Thursday night on a $25,000 bond.