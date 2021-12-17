Loris police arrest juvenile for Snapchat threat against schools

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police arrested a juvenile Friday for allegedly sending a Snapchat threat against multiple schools in western Horry County, according to the department.
A Snapchat message circulated Thursday which resulted in hundreds or thousands of additional calls to law enforcement, police said.
Horry County police contacted the Loris Police Department with information they received from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the Myrtle Beach FBI Field Office, which led them to where the Snapchat message originate from in the City of Loris, police said.
The juvenile was charged for sending the message. Police did not say what charges the person will face.
No other information was immediately available.