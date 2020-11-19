Loris police make arrest in attempted murder investigation

LORIS, S.C. (WBTW) — Loris police made an arrest in an attempted murder cinvestigation, the department said Thursday.
Benjamin Jordan was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. The charges are in connection with a shooting on Nov. 3 in the area of Market Street and Watson Street, police said.
Jordan is still held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
