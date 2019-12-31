Loris police search for home invasion suspects

LORIS, SC (WBTW) – Loris police are searching for suspect in a home invasion.
Officers responded to a home on Walnut Street on December 26 for a home invasion “where the victim was injured,” the Loris Police Department said in a Facebook post. During an investigation, the suspect vehicle was identified as a Ford truck with green and silver/champagne colors.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Loris Police Department at 843-756-4000. You can remain anonymous.
