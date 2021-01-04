Loris woman arrested for attempted murder

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — The Horry County Police Department has arrested a 68-year-old Loris woman after they said she shot at someone during an argument inside a residence.
On Saturday, Connie Fowler Bell pulled out a handgun, pointed it at a person and fired a single shot, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.
The report did not disclose if the victim was hit or injured.
Bell is being held on a $20,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.
