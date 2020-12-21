Loris woman cited with animal cruelty

LORIS, SC (WBTW) — Horry County police cited a 36-year-old Loris woman with animal cruelty with intentional abuse and torture after the agency said a dog’s too-small collar was embedded in its neck.

Police arrived Wednesday at Latosha Smith’s house after receiving a call for a welfare check on a dog, according to an incident report. Once there, police saw a dog chained to a wheelchair ramp with no shelter and wearing a too-tight collar.

The dog’s collar was so tight it was cutting into her neck, according to the report, and she smelled like she had an infection. The collar was adjustable, but had been tied into a knot to make it smaller to fit the dog.

Smith told police she had found the dog a month earlier and brought her home, according to the report. Police told her the dog had outgrown the collar and needed medical attention. Smith allowed police to take the dog.

The dog was evaluated at the Horry County Animal Care Center, where the collar was removed. The collar had embedded into multiple places in the dog’s neck, according to the report.

The dog is expected to fully recover.

Police returned to Smith’s house to issue the citation. She will appear in court on Jan. 4.