Man accused in Socastee double murder acquitted by jury

SOCASTEE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused in a double murder in Socastee in 2018 was acquitted Monday by a jury.
Zachary Stell was acquitted after nine hours of deliberation, according to 15th Circuit Solicitor Jimmy Richardson.
Horry County Police arrested and charged four men with murder after two bodies were found inside a burned vehicle in the Socastee area in July 2018.
Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden identified the two victims as Matthew Autry, 29, and Shawn David Anderson, 35. Autry was originally from Kewshaw, but was living in Myrtle Beach, and Anderson was originally from Laurens, South Carolina.
