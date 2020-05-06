Man accused of burglary and being in child’s room in middle of the night arrested, Myrtle Beach police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Myrtle Beach police say a man who is accused of burglary and being in a child’s room in the middle of the night has been arrested.

Christopher Robert Saia, 29, of Pawleys Island, was arrested in the case, according to Cpl. Tom Vest, with Myrtle Beach police. Saia left the Myrtle Beach area and was stopped by the Westchester County Police Department in New York after the license plate on the rental car he was driving was read by a plate reader and authorities were alerted. Said was taken into custody and extradited back to South Carolina.

Myrtle Beach police were called to investigate a reported burglary call at a home on Calhoun Road shortly after midnight on April 23, Vest said. Upon arriving, officers were told an unknown person was found inside the home after entering through their daughter’s bedroom window. The residents told police they saw a light coming from their daughter’s bedroom and the gate to the back of the home open. The residents also reported finding the person standing over their daughter’s dresser with a flashlight. The residents further told police the person was scared off and escaped through a window after one of the residents began yelling.

Officers and one of the residents walked around the property and found a chair under the child’s window and the window screen removed, Vest also said. Officers and investigators were able to identify Saia as a suspect within a day.

A K-9 unit was called to the scene and traffic cameras around the area were reviewed, Vest added. “Fingerprints were lifted from the exterior of the daughter’s window and from the interior window sill. The fingerprints were identified through the Automated Fingerprint Identification System as belonging to Saia.”

Saia was booked at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 6:50 p.m. on May 3 on a charge of burglary- first degree. No bail has been set and Saia remains in the center.

