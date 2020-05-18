MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man accused of criminal sexual conduct with a 15-year-old in Myrtle Beach was arrested Sunday.

William Arthur Varnadore, who was 27 at the time of the alleged incident, allegedly had sexual relations with the then 15-year-old while they were staying in Myrtle Beach, police said.

The criminal sexual conduct happened multiple times between March 3, 2019 and March 5, 2019 within Myrtle Beach city limits, according to the arrest warrant.

Myrtle Beach police were made aware of the incidents on March 6, 2019, according to the arrest warrant.

Varnadore is charged with criminal sexual conduct with a minor or attempt, victim under 16, second degree.

