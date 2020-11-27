Man accused of kidnapping 2 at gunpoint in Myrtle Beach denied bond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — A 40-year-old Columbia man accused of kidnapping two family members at gunpoint remained in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center Friday evening after being denied bond.

Rysheen Dala Williams forced his way into a room on Wednesday at the Palette Resort on South Ocean Boulevard in Myrtle Beach, according to the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He then took the two family members at gunpoint.

He was taken into custody in Florence within four hours, according to police. Neither victim was hurt.

Williams has been charged in connection to the incident with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Williams was denied bond Friday on the kidnapping, burglary, domestic violence and assault charges, according to Master Cpl. Thomas Vest with the Myrtle Beach Police Department.