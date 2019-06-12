Man accused of killing Conway taxi driver in 2017 rejects plea deal

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man accused of killing a Conway taxi driver in 2017 has rejected a plea deal.

Marion Javon Campbell rejected a plea deal on Wednesday, according to Jimmy Richardson, with the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Part of the deal would have included a 30-year sentence.

Both sides are waiting on a trial date.

Campbell was taken into custody by Horry County police in September 2017 in connection to the June 2017 death of Dennis Mantle, 66.

Horry County police previously said the taxi driver was found inside his van with a gunshot wound on June 26, 2017.

In November 2017, Campbell was charged for a Myrtle Beach motel robbery that police say happened just before Horry County police arrested him for murder.

Campbell, 25, was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center on September 20, 2017 and remains in the center as of 1 p.m. Wednesday, according to booking records. His charges include murder, armed robbery, burglary, assault and battery in the first degree, and kidnapping.

