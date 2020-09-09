Man accused of raping 9-year-old girl at Myrtle Beach apartment complex

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of raping a 9-year-old girl at a Myrtle Beach apartment complex, according to police.

The incident happened at an apartment complex on Osceola Street, according to police.

The girl told police she was asked by Presley Morant, 60, of Fairmont, North Carolina, to come to the bed. A woman said she saw Morant sexually assaulting the girl in the bed, according to the police report.

Morant left the scene before police arrived but he was later arrested.

Morant is charged with first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor under age 11. He’s held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center without bail.

