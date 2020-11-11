Man accused of raping child during deer hunting trip in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An Andrews man is accused of raping a child in October during a deer hunting trip in Georgetown County, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13.
Storm Thomas Ethridge, 22, is accused of raping the child on a hunting property in the Town South area of Georgetown County on Oct. 14, according to deputies.
Ethridge allegedly took the victim on a hunting trip at a location near Harris Landing Road and engaged in sexual battery, according to the warrants.
Ethridge’s charges include criminal sexual conduct with a minor, 11-14 years of age. He was taken to the Georgetown County Detention Center Tuesday and released nine hours after his arrest on a $50,000 bond.
