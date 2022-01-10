Man accused of raping woman in Garden City released from jail on bond

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 20-year-old man accused of raping a woman in Garden City over the New Year’s holiday has been released from jail after posting a $40,000 bond.

Pierson James Fennell faces a charge of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. He was arrested Friday by Georgetown County sheriff’s deputies and posted bond on Saturday, according to online records from the Georgetown County Detention Center.

The alleged incident happened at a home in southern Garden City late New Year’s Eve or early New Year’s Day, according to a Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office incident report obtained by News13.

The report says Fennell followed the victim into a bathroom of a residence and locked the door behind them. He then held her against her will and sexually assaulted her.

Jail records indicate Fennell is from Myrtle Beach, but the warrant lists his address as Lake City. Count on News13 for updates.