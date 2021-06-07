Man accused of sexually assaulting 11-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl in Myrtle Beach, according to warrants obtained by News13.

Shaquille Markees Burton, 28, of Hartsville, was arrested Thursday and charged with two counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Burton is accused of inappropriately touching the victim sometime between January 2021 and May 7, according to the warrants.

Burton is held in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a $40,000 bond, according to booking records.