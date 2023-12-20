HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A 52-year-old man was arrested Tuesday after deputies received a tip about alleged criminal activity against a minor on an online chat, according to the Horry County Sheriff’s Office.

William Edmundson was charged with first-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and his case will be prosecuted by the SC Attorney General’s Office, the department said.

The Horry County Sheriff’s Office Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force received a tip about Edmundson from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children concerning alleged criminal activity on the website, MeetMe.com.

After further investigation, Edmundson was charged, the Sherriff’s office said. Edmundson is currently being held at the J. Reuben Long Detention Center under a $5,000 bond, online booking records show.