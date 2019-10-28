MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to multiple burglary incidents at “The Ocean Blue on South Ocean Boulevard” in Myrtle Beach.
According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, James Sleeper is accused in the burglary incidents, which happened “on or about” October 26.
Sleeper, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to booking records. His charges include:
- unlawful carrying of pistol
- possession of firearms and ammunition
- 2 counts of resisting arrest
- driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI- 3rd of sub. offense
- ordinance/loitering
- 7 counts of burglary (non-violent) (after June 20, 1985)- second degree
Bond for Sleeper was set at about $21,991. He remains in the center as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- Man arrested, accused in burglary incidents at ‘The Ocean Blue on S. Ocean Boulevard’
- North Myrtle Beach woman arrested, accused of DUI with 2-year-old in car
- Kay Hagan, former US Senator from NC, dies at 66
- Former Atlantic Beach police chief says he’s been cleared of domestic violence, settlement reached
- Bowden, Kentucky have no trouble in rain, beat Missouri 29-7