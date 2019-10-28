Man arrested, accused in burglary incidents at ‘The Ocean Blue on S. Ocean Boulevard’

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to multiple burglary incidents at “The Ocean Blue on South Ocean Boulevard” in Myrtle Beach.

According to arrest warrants obtained by News13, James Sleeper is accused in the burglary incidents, which happened “on or about” October 26.

James Sleeper (photo: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Sleeper, 33, of Myrtle Beach, was booked into J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 9:20 p.m. Sunday, according to booking records. His charges include:

unlawful carrying of pistol

possession of firearms and ammunition

2 counts of resisting arrest

driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI- 3rd of sub. offense

ordinance/loitering

7 counts of burglary (non-violent) (after June 20, 1985)- second degree

Bond for Sleeper was set at about $21,991. He remains in the center as of 1:30 p.m. Monday.

