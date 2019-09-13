Live Now
Man arrested, accused of choking, sexually assaulting woman in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly choking and a sexually assaulting a woman in Myrtle Beach.

Kiwa Jonathan Davis is charged with two counts criminal sexual conduct in the first degree and kidnapping, according to Myrtle Beach Police Department booking records.

According to arrest warrants for Davis, the victim was choked and sexually assaulted around 3 a.m. on Wednesday in a wooded lot near 1890 Mr. Joe White Avenue.

The suspect was positively identified by the victim, warrants said.

