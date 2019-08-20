Man arrested, accused of inappropriately touching teen, engaging in sex acts with woman while teen slept

CONWAY AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching a teen and engaging in sex acts with a woman while the teen slept in the same room.

On June 29, officers with the Horry County Police Dpeartment responded to a residence on Hillmont Court for “a criminal sexual conduct call” against a 16-year-old girl, according to an incident report. Officers spoke with the victim and her family.

The suspect, identified in the report as 33-year-old Chad Michael Jacobs, allegedly inappropriately touched the teen and performed other sexual acts while the victim pretended to be asleep.

Jacobs reportedly spend the night “as a friend” to the woman and “had been engaged in sexual acts” with the woman “while the victim slept on an adjacent futon,” the report said.

The report also said both Jacobs and the woman “had been drinking heavily throughout the night” and “it was further alleged that the suspect had provided alcohol to the victim as well.” The victim reported to police that after the suspect fell asleep, she left the room and disclosed the events to family, who called police.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Jacobs is charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner. Jacobs was booked into the center around 7:20 a.m. Sunday and bond was set at $10,000. He remains in the center as of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

Christina Matthews, 39, was previously charged in the case.

Matthews is charged with exposure of private parts in a lewd and lascivious manner and unlawful neglect of a child or helpless person by legal custodian, JRLDC booking records show. She was booked around 1 p.m. on August 9 and bond was set at $10,000. She also remains in the center as of 12:20 p.m. Tuesday.

