Man arrested after allegedly hitting, choking pregnant girlfriend, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man was arrested after allegedly hitting and choking his pregnant girlfriend in front of their child.

Shakim Brown, 26, was arrested for first degree domestic violence, according to a Myrtle Beach police report.

Police responded Saturday night to 12th Avenue North for a domestic violence call, the report said.

That’s where officers found a woman, who reportedly told police her boyfriend hit her several times in the face and choked her. Police learned the victim was pregnant with their child.

Officers knocked on the door before eventually pulling Brown out of the room and detaining him, the report said.

His girlfriend reportedly told police her boyfriend threw a punch at her, which she blocked with her arms, before picking up a mirror to protect herself with. That’s when Brown reportedly hit her in the mouth, breaking the mirror.

Brown also allegedly hit the phone out of her hand while she was calling her mother to call police.

He reportedly told police he did not hit his girlfriend, although they did have a verbal argument. Officers asked how he cut his hand and he said he tripped over his mirror and tried to pick up the glass, the report said.

Police noted the girlfriend had a cut on the inside of her mouth but no choke marks.

EMS was called and checked on both of them, but neither requested more medical attention.

The police report said Brown had a prior conviction of criminal domestic violence.

Latest Headlines