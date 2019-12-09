Man arrested after allegedly leading Horry County officers on chase, throwing backpack with drugs, gun into pond

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after allegedly leading Horry County police officers on a chase and throwing a backpack with drugs and a gun into a pond.

Jason Burton Von Steenburgh, 37, was arrested in the case, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department.

Jason Burton Von Steenburgh (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center

On December 4, an officer saw a motorcycle operated by the suspect traveling beach-bound on Highway 544, the report said. The responding officer conducted a traffic stop in the 8600 block of Hwy. 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area. The officer reportedly approached the suspect and notified him of the reason for the stop. When the officer asked the suspect to turn off the motorcycle, the suspect allegedly fled.

The officer pursued the suspect southbound along Highway 17 Bypass, the report said. The suspect reportedly made a right turn onto Indigo Club Drive near the Sweetwater subdivision, where he collided with another vehicle and continued into the subdivision. Following a “brief pursuit in the subdivision,” the suspect allegedly drove the motorcycle behind several houses. Officers then reportedly chased the suspect on foot before locating him “crawling out of a pond located behind the residence.” The suspect was then placed into custody.

Officers found the suspect’s motorcycle and backpack submerged in water and were able to “grab the backpack from the pond,” stated the report. Officers found a reportedly stolen firearm and “a quantity of crystal-rock like substance consistent with Methamphetamine” in the suspect’s backpack. Officers also reportedly found about $635 dollars on the suspect.

Von Steenburgh was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 2:45 p.m. on December 6, according to booking records. His charges include:

failure to stop for a blue light, no injury or death – 1st offense

driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub. offense

vehicle required to be registered and licensed

failure to yield right of way

failure to give information and render aid

operating uninsured vehicle

driving under suspension, license not suspended for DUI – 3rd or sub. offense

trafficking in cocaine, 10g or more, but less than 28g – 3rd or sub. offense

possession of a weapon during violent crime

trafficking in cocaine, 28g or more, but less than 100g – 3rd or sub. offense

sale or delivery of pistol to, and possession by, certain persons unlawful

Von Steenburgh remains in the center as of 1:30 p.m. December 9, booking records show. Bond was set at around $56,000.

