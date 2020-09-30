Man arrested after animal cruelty incident at The Sneaky Beagle

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A Little River man has been charged with ill-treatment of animals after police said witnesses reported he was abusing two dogs in the parking lot of The Sneaky Beagle.

According to Horry County Police, Todd Miller, 53, was trying to catch his two dogs running loose around the parking lot of the restaurant. A witness said she saw him get angry because he couldn’t catch the dogs, according to the report.

“The witness then stated that she observed the suspect pick up the white dog by the back of his neck and then smash the dog four times onto the roof of the car,” the officer wrote in the report. “I then spoke to witness #2 who stated that he observed the suspect grab the brown dog by the back of the neck and threw him into the car. The suspect then grabbed the white dog by the back of the neck and smashed him into the roof of the car several times and then threw him into the car.”

Both witnesses identified Miller as the person who abused the dog, police said.

Miller was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and released on a $1,000 bond, $500 for each charge.