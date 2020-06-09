Man arrested after armed robbery at Myrtle Beach hotel

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A Myrtle Beach man was arrested Sunday after an armed robbery at a Myrtle Beach hotel, according to police.

Police responded to 1903 South Ocean Blvd. after reports of an armed robbery, according to arrest warrants.

Police said Brandon Lee Hernandez Knott, 20, of Myrtle Beach, lured the victim into one of the rooms, pointed a gun at the victim, and took $250. Police were able to locate a black handgun in the room.

Police also found a plastic baggie with 2.5 white rectangular pills labeled “Xanax,” according to the arrest warrant.

Knott is charged with armed robbery, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.