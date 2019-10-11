Man arrested after assault near Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly, Crabby Mike’s restaurant, report says

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after an assault near the Surfside Beach Piggly Wiggly and Crabby Mike’s restaurant, a police report says.

Alundo Woodberry, 38, of Georgetown, was arrested for assault and battery in the third degree and taken to J. Reuben Long Detention Center, according to an incident report from Surfside Beach.

Officers were dispatched to the Piggly Wiggly, located at 122 N. Highway 17 in Surfside Beach, on October 8 for an assault, according to an incident report from the Surfside Beach Police Department. Dispatch reportedly advised officers that Woodberry was wearing a gray hoodie and took off running behind nearby Crabby Mike’s. Police began searching for Woodberry and found him talking with the victim near the Piggly Wiggly store.

Woodberry reportedly told police that the victim was on the ground, so he was “checking on him,” the report said. An officer then reportedly noticed something “bulging from the front pocket” of Woodberry’s hoodie and asked him what it was. Woodberry reportedly didn’t tell the officer and placed both his hands inside. The officer then detained Woodberry.

Other officers arrived and scene and contact was made with the victim, who was bleeding from his face, according to the report. The victim reportedly told police he was talking with someone when Woodberry approached them.

Woodberry then reportedly began “being rude” to the witness, and the victim confronted Woodberry, the report said. An argument began and Woodberry allegedly “began punching the victim numerous times in the face.”

The witness reportedly told police Woodberry was making rude remarks towards her and the victim was trying to defend her, the report added. The witness also reportedly stated that Woodberry began kicking the victim when the victim went to the ground.

A second witness reportedly stated to police he was walking toward the victim to see the victim’s dog when he saw the victim and Woodberry arguing, according to the report. This witness also reportedly said he tried to calm Woodberry down, but Woodberry allegedly started punching and kicking the victim. This witness reportedly also said he grabbed the victim’s dog to the dog away from the situation.

The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS.

