Man arrested after Conway police respond to ‘waiving a gun’ call

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after Conway police say they responded to call for a man waiving a gun.

Officers responded to 1004 Waccamaw Drive on Sunday “in reference to a male in the parking lot of the hotel waving a gun,” the Conway Police Department says. Upon arriving, officers found a man, identified as Robert Chad Liquori, in a vehicle.

While investigating, CPD says officers found a gun under the driver’s seat of Liquori’s vehicle and another gun “laying in the rear, passenger seat.”

CPD adds officers also found “a substance believed to be methamphetamines and various drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.”

Liquori was arrested and charged with possession with intent to distribute methamphetamines and unlawful carry of a handgun. He was booked in to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

According to booking records, Liquori was released around 12:45 p.m. Monday on a $15,440 bond.

