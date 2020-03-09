Man arrested after fight at Seaboard Street Walmart

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a fight at the Walmart on Seaboard Street.

Joseph Ellis Torres, 23, is charged with assault and battery in the third degree, according to booking records.

Joseph Ellis Torres (courtesy: Myrtle Beach Police Department)

Officers responded to Walmart, lcoated at 541 Seaboard Street, around 10:45 p.m. on Sunday for a reprot of an assault, said an incident report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. Upon arriving, officers met with the victim, who reported he had a verbal fight with the suspect over a work-related issue. The victim said the suspect pushed him, causing the victim’s cell phone to fall out of his pocket, land on the floor and the screen to crack.

An employee of the Walmart told police the suspect was purchasing items and was about to walk out of the store, according to the report. Officers approached the suspect and asked if he was involved in a fight with another employee. The suspect said he was in a verbal fight with the victim, the victim said something to the suspect that upset him and the suspect pushed the victim.

The report said “a review of the security cameras showed the two involved in what appeared to be a verbal altercation and then the offender pushing the victim away from him making the first physical contact between the two parties.”

A court appearance has been set for March 12, the report added.

