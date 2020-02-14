Man arrested after fight involving knife, hammer in Horry County

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested after a fight involving a knife and a hammer in Horry County.

Officers responded to a location on Dick Pond Road on February 12 for a report of an assault, according to an incident report from the Horry County Police Department. The victim told police he and the suspect had a physical altercation and the suspect grabbed a knife from the kitchen and started to hit the kitchen door. The victim also told police the suspect had assaulted him in the past with a knife.

A witness told police the suspect was in his room and went to the kitchen to get beer and the knife, the report said. The witness told police the suspect began stabbing a door, then grabbed a hammer and hit the victim in the head.

Rodney Neil Main (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Rodney Neil Main, 44, of Myrtle Beach, is charged with assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records. He was booked around 10:15 a.m. Thursday and remains in the center pending a $40,000 bond.

