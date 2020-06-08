Man arrested after he allegedly shot at boat on Intracoastal Waterway

SOCASTEE, SC (WBTW) — Patrol officers arrested a subject who was shooting a firearm at a boat on the Intracoastal Waterway around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, according to the report.

Police say that three victims told police that they were traveling south on the river when they heard what sounded like gunshots. One of the victims then observed Thomas Clardy, 64, on his back porch yelling to turn their music down and that they were in a no wake zone, the report says.

According to the report, Clardy then fired another round close to the boat. There was no damage or injuries in the incident.

Clardy was placed under arrest and transported to J. Ruben Long Detention Center, according to the report.

