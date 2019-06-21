Man arrested after puppy found malnourished, covered in sores in Myrtle Beach bonds out

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – A man previously arrested after a puppy was found malnourished and covered in sore in Myrtle Beach has bonded out.

According to the Myrtle Beach Clerk of Court, Christopher Sauber has bonded out on a $10,000 bond.

Sophie, a 9-month-old German Shepherd, is recovering at the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital after Myrtle Beach police officers found her locked in a cage in a extended stay hotel room.

On Tuesday, officers received a call from someone staying at the Suburban Extended Stay hotel, about a strong odor coming from one of the rooms.

Upon arrival, officers found Sophie malnourished and covered in sores.

“When she came to us we knew she immediately needed emergency care,” said Executive Director of the Grand Strand Humane Society, Jessica Wnuk. “We called the Murrells Inlet Veterinary Hospital and they were amazing, they were on standby for her.”

Sauber, 31, was located in the hotel room around 7:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to a report from the Myrtle Beach Police Department. He was taken into custody and transported to the Myrtle Beach jail.