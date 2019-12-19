Man arrested after stealing a riding lawnmower, also connected to a nearby burglary

GEORGETOWN, SC (WBTW) – Georgetown County deputies have arrested a man that is accused of stealing a riding lawnmower.

According to the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office, John Barberio, 42, was arrested after he stole a riding lawnmower from a landscaping crew working in the area of Tiller Lane. According to reports Barberio was apprehended nearby and the stolen lawnmower was recovered.

While investigating deputies received a report of a burglary at an office on Alston Road. According to the Sheriff’s Office evidence collected at that scene was analyzed and implicated Barberio in that crime as well.

Barberio is charged with grand larceny and burglary. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing.

Investigators are still working to determine if Barberio is implicated in any other crimes that may have occurred in the area. If you have any information related to this case please contact the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.