Man arrested, charged in connection to stabbing at Longs Dollar General

LONGS, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested in connection to a stabbing at a Longs Dollar General.

Elbert Janie Parriott, 52, was arrested in the case, according to a report from the Horry County Police Department.

Officers responded to the 90 Cloverleaf Drive in Longs around 11:45 a.m. on Monday for a stabbing, the report said. Witnesses reportedly told police Parriott stabbed and beat up the victim.

Police told Parriott to “get on the ground and put his hands behind his back” and Parriott complied, the report also said. Officers then advised him of his Miranda rights, and Parriott reportedly said he didn’t want to talk about what happened.

The victim was taken to Grand Strand Medical Center, and EMS personnel said the victim had several lacerations and injuries, according to the report. A second victim, who didn’t have any visible injuries, told police that while she was closing a door, Parriott allegedly assaulted her in an attempt to get to the first victim.

Parriott was taken to Seacoast Medical Center for lacerations, the report also said. While at the hospital, Parriott “spontaneously stated” the argument began because one of the victims got mad about Parriott threatening to call police.

According to J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records, Parriott, of Loris, is charged with:

domestic violence second degree

assault and battery third degree

domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature

fugitive

Bond was set at $1,000 on the assault and battery charge, booking records show. Bond has not been set on the other charges, and Parriott remains in the center, as of 4 p.m. Tuesday.