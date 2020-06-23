Man arrested, charged in connection with March shooting in Horry County

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Georgetown man was arrested and charged Monday in connection with a shooting in March on Glenforest Road.

Police said officers responded to Glenforest Road around 2:50 p.m. March 18 for reports of shots fired. A van was sitting in a parking lot talking to an unknown person, when another car pulled up, police said.

A man, later identified as Jakee Travaris Green, 22, of Georgetown, walked up to the second car and shot through the passenger side window with a handgun, police said.

According to the police report, Green went back to the passenger side of his vehicle and drove off eastbound on Hwy 501. The man shot walked to the van, where someone in the van wrapped a towel around the man’s arm.

Officers saw multiple drops of blood in the parking spots near the back of the parking lot, and a handgun shell casing in that area, police said.

Green was charged with armed robbery and attempted murder. He is held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center with no bail set.