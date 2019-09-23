Man arrested, charged in Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts robbery

MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged in a robbery at a Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts.

Corey Tyler Busch, 39, of Surfside Beach, was arrested on Sunday, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. Busch is charged with armed robbery.

Busch was booked in to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7 a.m. Sunday and remains in the center as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to booking records. No bail has been set.

On September 18, police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area for a report of a robbery. No injuries were reported.

Police released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.

