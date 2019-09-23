MYRTLE BEACH AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged in a robbery at a Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts.
Corey Tyler Busch, 39, of Surfside Beach, was arrested on Sunday, according to Mikayla Moskov, with the Horry County Police Department. Busch is charged with armed robbery.
Busch was booked in to the J. Reuben Long Detention Center around 7 a.m. Sunday and remains in the center as of 8:30 a.m. Monday, according to booking records. No bail has been set.
On September 18, police responded to the Dunkin Donuts located at 8709 Highway 17 Bypass in the Myrtle Beach area for a report of a robbery. No injuries were reported.
Police released a sketch of the suspect on Thursday.
Count on News13 on-air, online, on social media, and on our mobile app for updates.
LATEST NEWS:
- Homegoing Service for Dr. Emily Clyburn being held Monday morning in Downtown Charleston
- WWII veteran wants 100 birthday cards for his 100th birthday
- ‘A literal mug shot of a 6-year-old girl’: Grandmother speaks out after child arrested following school incident
- Man arrested, charged in Myrtle Beach area Dunkin’ Donuts robbery
- ‘I need a miracle right now’: Mom of FL high school football player in ICU after collapsing during game