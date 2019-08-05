Man arrested, charged with attempted murder in connection to Socastee area shooting

SOCASTEE AREA, SC (WBTW) – A man has been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection to a shooting in the Socastee area.

Brandon Audrey Raymond was charged in the case, according to the Horry County Police Department.

J. Reuben Long Detention Center booking records show Raymond, 30, of Socastee, is charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, first degree burglary, and armed robbery. Raymond was booked around 8 p.m. Thursday and remains in the center as of 1:15 p.m. Monday. No bail has been set.

An incident report from HCPD says officers responded to 1 Ranchette Circle around 8:30 p.m. on July 23 in reference to a shooting. Upon arriving, a male victim was found in the kitchen “with blood all around him.” This victim reportedly told police he was shot in the lower abdomen area and that he didn’t know who shot him. Police said the victim had a visible gunshot wound to his lower left hip.

Officers spoke with a female victim, who said she and the male victim were in a bedroom when another man entered the room asking for drugs, according to the report. This victim reportedly told police she said she didn’t have any and that the suspect showed a small, gray handgun, shot the male victim, and demanded money. She also reportedly told police the suspect took about $150 and sleeping pills before fleeing on foot.

According to the report, “multiple baggies with a brown powder substance” were found during a search of the bedroom. The female victim was taken into custody and transported to the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

