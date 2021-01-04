Man arrested for assaulting Myrtle Beach Police officer

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) — The Myrtle Beach Police Department has arrested a man after they said he punched an officer in the face.

Alexander Robinson. (Courtesy: MBPD)

Alexander Robinson, 30, of Columbia, was stopped for suspicious activity on Broadway Street when the officer discovered that Robison had a warrant from Richland County, according to the police report.

Robinson punched the officer in the face while trying to be detained, according to the report.

The officer was able to detain Robinson after a brief scuffle before another officer arrived on the scene.

The report said the officer received cuts to his nose and forehead.

Robinson is being held on a $10,000 bond at J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

LATEST HEADLINES: